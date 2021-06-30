'It's fun to be back': Washington lifts majority of COVID-19 restrictions

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Washington is seeing some big changes Wednesday as most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted - but the state wants to remind people that some are still in place.
After more than a year, Washingtonians woke up to a state that's feeling more like it's pre-pandemic self.
"We secluded at home for 15, 16 months and we're ready, ready to get back," said Julie Zmaboldi.
The manager at Kafiex Roasters, David Lemieux, says with the state reopening, he's excited for their customers to get the full experience of the coffee shop.
"It will allow a lot more businesses, especially down here, to prosper. Allowing people to hire more employees and just be able to create a better atmosphere for our customers," Lemieux said.
Even though most restrictions have been lifted, the Washington Department of Health wants to remind people that reopening does not mean this is the end of the pandemic. If you're vaccinated, the state says you can return to your regular lives for the most part, with a few exceptions like large-scale events and mask requirements in some high-risk settings.
If you're not vaccinated, Washington says to keep wearing masks when indoors at public places.
