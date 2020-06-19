MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Some businesses are opening their doors again for the first time in nearly three months as Multnomah County joins the rest of the state and enters Phase 1 on Friday.
Businesses like hair salons couldn't do drive-thru or pick-up orders, and had to wait until Friday to be able to gain revenue again.
Shoreh Goebel owns two salons in the Pearl District and says it has been a tough few months.
Goebel is excited to be back open, but also says it's a bit nerve-wracking. She can't have as many people inside the salon at one time, which means less business.
The owner of two salons in NW Portland @GoebelShoreh says she’s excited to welcome back clients now that @multco entered Phase 1 of reopening today. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/RI9Br6XhGs— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) June 19, 2020
Goebel told FOX 12 that she knows some of her client just aren't ready to return.
"I'm suspecting there is a lot of fear. There is - this has caused a lot of mental distress," Goebel said. "They're just afraid to be in public. So it's going to be interesting."
Goebel says everything will take longer to give time for all of the sanitizing between appointments.
Along with the closure of her shops during the pandemic, Goebel had to deal with the downtown protests that included vandalism. She says she had to pay to have the graffiti removed from her store windows.
Sure, as if salon owners weren't driving around to clients' homes and working for cash? Please--and honestly..I don't blame 'em.
