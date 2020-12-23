'It's going to be OK': Albany family change up holiday plans due to the pandemic

ALBANY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon officials are continuing to ask people to not partake in their usual holiday plans and to spend Christmas with just their household and immediate family, which means the holidays will look much different for many families.
Holidays in 2020 have been like no other, and Christmas will be no exception.
"I think it's going to be OK, honestly," said Cynthia Fischer.
Fischer and her family usually travel from Albany down to California to visit with her husband's family.
"Usually, they rent a house and everybody stays together for three to five days or so, and all the kids can run around and play together, but we’re not doing that at all this year," Fischer said.
She says this year that she'll be celebrating with her husband and two kids.
"It’s just not worth it to be the one that gets grandpa sick," said Fischer.
She says even without the pandemic, her family has always been cautious about large gatherings.
"We’ve always been very careful in our family around holidays anyways, because a lot of people in our family have health concerns," she said.
The safety measures aren't obscure to her family, but she says even if that wasn't the case, staying home this year wouldn't have been a difficult decision.
"We feel like it’s our civic and moral responsibility to kind of help in this situation," said Fischer. "It’s not that complicated to stay home and wear a mask."
Plus, she says with technology it's simple to still feel together.
"We can still see everybody. It’s not like the olden days where you never see them again," she said. "We have Zoom and all the different things we stay in touch together with."
Like many families, Christmas for Fischer and her family will be through a screen. She says 2020 has given them plenty of practice at that.
"For both sides, we’re going to do a Zoom meeting. We’re really good at it by now," Fischer told FOX 12.
Fischer says that her family also lives near her in Albany but they won't get together for Christmas either. She says they have come up with creative ways to see each other, like distanced driveway hangouts with hot chocolate and porch drop-offs.
