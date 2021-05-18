TURNER, OR (KPTV) - After being closed for much of the COVID-19 pandemic and due to damage from February's ice storm, the Enchanted Forest will open this Saturday.

In Oct. 2020, the Tofte family, who own the amusement park, asked for help due to financial issues caused by the pandemic. The owners were then hit with another hardship in February when an ice storm caused "severe" damage to the park.

A GoFundMe account was set up to help the family keep the park open. To date, they have raised more than $450,000.

The Enchanted Forest announced Tuesday on its Facebook page that it will be open on weekends starting this Saturday, May 22. It will also be open on Memorial Day from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekdays will be added to the schedule later this summer.

Tickets for Saturday are on sale now, and tickets for Sunday will go on sale on Wednesday at 9 a.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance through the park's website.

The park says admission must be paid for the entire party, including children 2 and under, at once. Children 2 and under will still be given admission for free but the park says it is required to have an accurate count and an admission ticket for each person. Groups will be limited to eight people.

Safety protocols will be in place including masks at all times in the park, both outside and inside, for everyone age 5 and older, except while sitting at picnic tables or while eating inside the Jolly Roger Inn. The park says guests who are fully vaccinated may ask for an exception if they show their vaccination card along with photo identification. A wristband will be given to those who are exempt from wearing a mask in the park.

Entranced times will be staggered but there will be no time limit for visitors.

The Enchanted Forest will celebrate its 50th anniversary this August.

For more details about prices, hours, open and closed attractions, and restrictions and guidelines, visit www.enchantedforest.com.