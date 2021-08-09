PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Temperatures in the Portland metro area are expected to rise to triple digits again later this week.

Urban planners use the term heat island to describe the warmest areas of the city. For those living in southeast Portland's Lents neighborhood, temperatures soar far higher than what most other Portlanders experience.

It's because of the way this part of town has been built up. There are few trees provide shade, lots of concrete and asphalt that absorb heat, road traffic that traps the heat, and certain building materials that hold onto heat more.

FOX 12 came here to find out how folks who live in one of the hottest areas of the city plan to cope with this week's expected scorcher.

"We have air conditioning in our house," Chris, a Lents neighborhood resident, said. "We feel fortunate. We're very lucky about that."

In June, the air conditioning wasn't quite enough, so Mathew and Chris found they had to take extra precautions. They'll do that again this time around.

"But we've taken measures at home for blocking the heat and the sun coming in from the windows," Chris said. "We stay hydrated, and we avoid going outside when it's the hottest."

They know they live in an area of the city where the heat can easily be more than 20 degrees warmer than average.

"I bike commute to work, so I bike downtown, and I come home up Clinton through some of the more shaded areas," he said. "You can feel it getting warmer as you get further here in the neighborhood, and there's a lot of cement."

Rebecca Satter and her furry companion have no AC.

"No. I live in abasement so it's cooler than most houses. And we survive with fans," Satter said.

She said she can manage with fans, though it still can get uncomfortably warm. Satter is more concerned for her collie Genie than she is for herself.

She says Jeanie is 10 years old and needs a walk three times a day. Even in the brutal heat they take short walks, and she's found a way to protect Jeanie's paws.

"She has booties and in the heat I put those on to protect her because the pavement gets so hot," Satter said.

When the mercury rises in Lents and other outer southeast Portland neighborhoods, the heat can be killer. Urban planners said it's not just the result of climate change. This neighborhood doesn't have to be so hot.

The area of southeast Portland was also one of the deadliest in the June heat wave, especially hard on the elderly and those with underlying conditions.

To give you an idea just how vast the difference in temperatures can be in the city, during the June heat wave here in outer southeast we measured the temperature at more than 116 degrees one day. However on the same day and time in a shaded area of Forest Park, it was only 91 degrees.

It's expected to start heating up Tuesday and get even hotter Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Watch the FOX 12 Weather Team for the latest.