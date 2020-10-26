BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - It’s a little more than a month into school and many parents are already fed up with online learning.
A mother of two, Jennie Mackie, told FOX 12 the headaches of online learning are real.
“It’s been a struggle and it’s not so much about the material,” said Mackie. “The material has actually been very, very easy. It’s really been all the technological challenges."
Mackie decided to not work this year to assist her 7-year-old and 9-year-old in school, both part of the Beaverton School District.
“I think, really for me, it turned out to be one or the other,” said Mackie.
But even with giving her kids her undivided attention, she said it’s not smooth sailing.
“We didn’t really anticipate things like our internet speed not necessarily being adequate for supporting two streaming devices and also the Chromebooks we got would hang up on Zoom when teachers would try to do sharing, so we discovered that having one computer for Zoom and then the iPad for them to do their work ended up being the solution and I just don’t know many parents that have those kind of resources,” said Mackie.
She said it’s also hard for her kids in other ways.
“I think it’s a lot to ask of a 9-year-old to be able to pace their own day,” said Mackie. “I think I probably spend most of my time helping my younger son. The disconnect is really hard for him, not being able to really get to know his teacher or some of his classmates.”
“Every morning was really a tearful start to the day,” continued Mackie. “He would actually be sobbing, because he just didn’t like doing Zoom and having the classroom setup in that way.”
She said with her district now extending remote learning into 2021, looking back, she wishes she would’ve considered a micro-pod or parent-led co-op of some sort.
“Because, right now the burden is strictly on the one parent and the children don’t get any of the socialization they need,” said Mackie. “I think, just, that it’s just a struggle for everybody.”
Mackie said she has to really listen to her kids right now, even if that means getting them off the computer during instruction time and doing something else instead.
FOX 12 also spoke to a number of parents off camera who have chosen to unenroll their child from school and homeschool instead, saying online learning is just too much.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.