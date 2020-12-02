PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A hit-and-run crash on Wednesday morning in southeast Portland has left some restaurant owners cleaning up the damage.
Shattered glass and torn-up tables - the mess is the latest obstacle facing Angelo's.
"It's just awful. Everybody is trying to do their best to survive. And this is what we got to do," said Sophia Shaima, employee at Angelo's.
The restaurant and bar is doing its best to survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, this is another hit to the business.
This is the aftermath of an early morning hit & run in SE Portland. @PortlandPolice say a driver crashed into these restaurants then took off. The owner of Angelo’s says this is tough to see anytime but especially during the pandemic. Catch the full story at noon on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/ZgvdQN39Pe— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) December 2, 2020
Portland police say a driver crashed into the restaurants along Southeast Hawthorne and Southeast 46th at around 6:40 a.m. Police say the driver drove down the sidewalk, paused to assess the damage, then drove off.
The drive has not been caught, and the investigation is ongoing.
In the meantime, the staff at Angelo's is working together to sweep up and board up so they can get back to cooking up meals for take-out.
"Sweep up all the glass, at least make it safe on sidewalk for people to walk and then board up the two windows. We are going to help our neighbors at the Thai restaurant board up their window and possibly help cleanup," Shaima said.
The owner of Angelo's is asking Portlanders to support local businesses if they can, saying now is the time they really need it.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.