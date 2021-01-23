PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Saturday was day one of tryouts with one of the nation's longest operating women's football teams - Portland Fighting Shockwave - after having lost out on all of last season.
"It was a heartbreaker for sure," said Rebecca Brisson, president of PDX Fighting Shockwave.
Brisson speaks for all of the women in the Rose City missing playing full-contact football.
"We’ve made the best of it, pretty much everybody is coming back, and they are ready, they are really waiting for everything to get going," she said.
Saturday was the first of two tryouts for the Women's Football Alliance league squad with the next coming next Saturday at The Salvation Army - Moore Street on North Williams.
"Everyone is required to preregister for these events, they have to fill out a COVID waiver prior to showing up," Brisson said.
This spring will hopefully bring the 20th year of the Shockwave in Portland, kicking off when Brisson was a player in 2002.
"Still after 20 years we get a lot of, ‘oh, you guys play flag?’ or ‘is it that other league that doesn’t wear many clothes?’ no, we’re full pads, we play full NCAA rules and we hit just as hard as. You watch a game, we are hitting each other hard, running the ball. It’s just so much fun," Brisson said. "I have been a fan of football all of my life, I grew up the daughter of a football coach, so just being able to put the pads on myself or give that opportunity to other women to play the sport has been so powerful."
For more information about Portland Fighting Shockwave tryouts, visit www.portlandfightingshockwave.com.
