SALEM, OR (KPTV) – While many are still waiting to see their homes in cities like Idanha and Detroit, some people are also wondering if their boats made it through the fire burning near Detroit Lake.
Right now, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office says it’s not safe to remove any of the boats from either marina at Detroit Lake right now. The sheriff’s office says it is coordinating with the Army Corps of Engineers to figure out the best time.
The Army Corps of Engineers says Detroit Reservoir is typically drained after Labor Day to minimize flood risks downstream. When the lake is drained all depends on spring and early summer rain, the army corps says.
This year, the Army Corps of Engineers says the lake was able to fill, but because there wasn’t a lot of inflow into the lake, levels have been dropping a lot quicker than they usually do.
Many people who would typically take their boat out after Labor Day haven’t been able to with the fires. The Army Corps of Engineers says boat owners should have until Sept. 18 to remove their boats at Detroit Marine and until Oct. 5 to remove their boats from Kane’s Marina.
So, it is a bit of a time crunch to get the boats out of the lake, and there are still a number of safety issues the sheriff’s office would need to clear first for access.
“The timing of how we generally operate the water year and then this wildfire reducing access has really limited our options,” Tom Conning with the Army Corps of Engineers said.
There have also been concerns about boats floating around the lake.
etroit Mayor Tim Trett says he doesn’t believe they are based on pictures he’s seen. Trett says the older park of the dock, which is connected to land, was destroyed; The newer portions where the boats were docked he believes are still there and may be relatively in the same place.
Once it is determined safe, the sheriff’s office says it will coordinate with residents on a date and time to remove the boats.
