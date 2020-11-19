PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The trend line for Oregon’s COVID-19 cases is not looking good.
Thursday’s record-breaking daily numbers included more than 1,200 new cases statewide, with half of them from Portland’s tri-County area. Multnomah County alone reported more than 370.
"As a human being, I'm incredibly saddened by it," Brian Gardes, owner of northwest Portland bar The Pharmacy, said. "As a business owner, I'm also saddened by it, but for different reasons, because numbers like that are not going to get us open in four weeks."
The rising numbers are why Gov. Kate Brown put the state in a two-week freeze and already said that will last at least four weeks for Multnomah County.
But business owners like Gardes think we’ll be frozen even longer than that.
"Honestly we’re bracing for middle of January, because right now, four weeks opens us up right before Christmas, which is a big family gathering time, then of course there’s New Years a week later," Gardes said.
Gardes said among those he’s talked to, he’s the optimistic one.
"A lot of people are worried this is going to be through the spring," Gardes said.
Rae Shue who lives in Vancouver but works in Portland said it doesn’t seem like people are taking this seriously enough for the number of infections to significantly drop.
"I don’t think enough people understand that this is a real thing, they want to claim it's a hoax that it was perpetuated to take down this person or that person," Shue said. "Understand this isn’t about you, it's about us as a community, us as Oregon and Washington, us as the United States, us as the world."
Gardes is hopeful too, though bracing for a long winter.
"It's not what we want but it's what we’re bracing for," Gardes said.
The governor has said the goal of the freeze is to limit the spread of COVID-19, reduce the risk in vulnerable communities, and help conserve hospital capacity.
