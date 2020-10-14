EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - The University of Oregon is forging ahead with limited in-person classes and students living on campus, despite a surge in COVID-19 cases.
According to the university, nearly 300 people in the UO community have tested positive for COVID-19 since June, but those cases have not altered the school's approach, and students are carrying on the best they can.
"It's pretty weird," said Ysbella Dimaculangan, a sophomore transfer who lives on campus. "It's hard to meet other people, but you make do."
All students who live on campus were required to take a COVID-19 test, and only those who tested negative were allowed to move into their dorms.
COVID-19 remains active in the area, and in the past month there have been more than 100 positive tests in the university community.
The university spent the summer modifying classrooms to meet state safety requirements, and has strict guidelines for students on campus.
"Masks are required every place inside the residence hall, if they're not in their room," said Kris Winter, the university's Dean of Students. "When they're in the common areas, walking down the hall, in the lobbies of the residence halls, they are wearing masks."
Masks are also required everywhere else on campus, both indoors and outdoors, which can make social interaction challenging.
"At night time, first week, when we walked around campus, we met like over 50 people in the first night," said Steffen Siegel, a freshman from Portland. "But everyone was wearing a mask. Can't see their face. I'll get like their Snapchat and everything, but I'll be like, I'll wake up the next morning and be like, who is this again?"
Despite some limitations, Winter said things are going well on campus overall, although the university is working on adding more opportunities for students to engage with each other.
