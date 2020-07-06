'It's priceless': One-of-a-kind bike stolen during break-in at NE Portland shop

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – FOX 12’s Most Wanted got away with a one-of-a-kind bike from a northeast Portland shop. The owner said the bike is worth more than many new cars.
It’s the only one like it in the world, according to Brad Davis, the owner of Nomad Cycles PDX.
“It’s priceless,” he said.
Davis is talking about a custom, electric show bike that was stolen from his shop early Monday.
“A truck had ran itself in here, to open our door,” he said. “They backed up, they grabbed one bike and they grabbed it and they ran out.”
Davis isn’t sure if the thief sought out the bike or just thought it looked interesting.
“Is it going to be in parts on a bike trail?” Davis said. “Am I going to see parts of it on various bikes?”
He continued, “I hate to think that someone’s out there with this bike that they don’t know anything about and they’re just going to trash it.”
He said that’s because the bike isn’t just one-of-a-kind, it’s also worth thousands.
“People just listening to this are probably like a bike, how can it be worth that much, but as a prototype and with all the machining and coding and all the stuff that went into it, I think they have at least 30 grand into it,” he said.
Davis said the bike means a lot to him and he hopes to get it back.
If you have any information about the bike or the break-in, contact Portland police.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
