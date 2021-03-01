PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A infectious disease physician at Providence Portland Medical Center says she expects the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to be a gamechanger after it was approved by the federal government over the weekend.
Dr. Jennifer Marfori was on call one year ago when the first case of COVID-19 rolled into her hospital. Since then, nothing has been the same.
But now, she says this is a much more hopeful time.
"To think about how amazing it is a year in we have multiple vaccine candidates, it's so exciting," Dr. Marfori said.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is scheduled to arrive this week in Oregon and Washington.
Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines already available, Johnson & Johnson's version only requires one dose and doesn't need to be kept in a freezer.
In global trials, Johnson & Johnson's vaccine had a slightly lower efficiency rate than the other two. In the U.S., the vaccine was shown to be 72 percent effective overall.
Dr. Marfori says there's hefty data behind it when it comes to preventing severe COVID-19, which results in hospitalization or death.
"At the end of the day, if it's successful at preventing severe disease that's really what we care about, because it will help us turn COVID from something potentially life threatening to something that is infinitely more manageable at home," Dr. Marfori said.
When it comes to treating patients with COVID-19, Dr. Marfori says there are effective therapies available. She told FOX 12 that Providence has participated in trials over the past year on determining who will benefit the most from what treatment, such as Remdesivir, steroids, and others.
Dr. Marfori says how effective it is depends on the patient.
Since there are different variants of the virus, she says people still need to adhere to the same principles, like wearing masks and social distancing.
