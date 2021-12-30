PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- New predictions from Oregon Health & Science University suggest we'll see a surge in Covid-19 cases sooner than expected in Oregon.
Director of OHSU's Office of Advanced Analytics, Peter Graven says we're looking at a larger surge than the delta variant.
"Right now what I'm seeing is definitely you know a potential catastrophe," Graven said. "It means you don't have enough beds for people and your staff are ill. It is able to spread amongst the vaccinated population and because of that, people who were protected are no longer protected. Now, they will get some benefit from not being hospitalized long."
Graven says Covid cases are accelerating now, and they'll probably peak at the end of January instead of February.
"It looks like the forecast is going to be revised upwards and sooner, we are seeing early reports all across the east coast for states that have been hit early by omicron that their hospitalized patient count is skyrocketing," Graven said. "It's spreading very fast, and even though a smaller percentage will be hospitalized or require a long length of stay that's adding up to a ton of beds, bed that's we don't have in Oregon."
He's advising people to significantly limit activities.
"A lot of people are going to be just fine just like earlier in the pandemic, most people you know are going to sound like they have a cold, and then unfortunately there's going to be too many of them," Graven said. "it's the 5 percent and the 1 percent that are the problem, the 5 percent that go to the hospital and the 1 percent that die of all the cases."
For hospital systems like Legacy Health, visitor policies are changing because it's seeing more Covid patients.
"The biggest change right now is that you know we had to go back to restricting our visitors for most of our adult patients," Legacy Health's Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, Kecia Kelly said. "And that really is to keep other patients safe but also to keep our staff safe as well too."
Kelly says Legacy Health is still allowing visitors for pediatric patients and other special circumstances.
She says Legacy Health is having daily conversations about staffing and resources.
Right now, she says they're able to take care of patients as they're coming into the hospital.
"Every hospital's different. We are seeing our beds be filled with more patients, some of those being Covid patients," Kelly said. "But we also know that we have patients in our community that you know they need to have the care that they would normally get you know this time of year, we have to remember that this is also respiratory season, so there's some other things floating out there as well too that we have to continue to care for those patients."