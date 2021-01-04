PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Rose City Coffee Co. was burglarized for fourth time in a little more than a year.
The owner of the coffee shop, Christie Gryphon, posted on social media Monday morning that her shop in southeast Portland had been broke into and burglarized overnight.
Gryphon has owned the shop in the Brooklyn neighborhood for about three years and says in the last year, crime has gotten out of hand with four break-ins at her shop.
It's mostly plants and coffee beans inside the shop, so the break-ins and vandalism regularly add up to thousands of dollars in repair bills.
"They would just kind of destroy the place basically in a rushed manner," Gryphon said.
During the most recent break-in, the front windows of the shop were smashed, likely by a metal baton found inside the shop after the break-in.
"It was actually back here by my cash register," Gryphon told FOX 12.
Like many other small businesses during COVID-19, all transactions are cashless so there's no money to take from the till.
"We don't keep cash on the premises," said Gryphon.
FOX 12 spoke with Gryphon just two hours after she discovered the break-in and she was still taking inventory of damage and possible stolen items.
A security camera, unfortunately, did not capture the suspect.
Gryphon says she is frustrated by repeated crime.
"It’s unfortunate. I don’t want to make this about me, a lot of people are going through this," Gryphon said. "The crime I’m seeing as a business owner is out of control right now. It would greatly help to have more police in the area, yes. I mean, that would definitely help."
The cost of doing business also meant that Gryphon closed Rose City Coffee Co. for the day.
In the meantime, regular customers popped in for their morning caffeine only to find nothing brewing.
"It's shocking cause this place is so cool. Why would anybody do that?" said Shura Fowler.
Rose City Coffee Co. is located at 3370 Southeast Milwaukie Avenue and will be back open for business Tuesday morning.
