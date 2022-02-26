'It's very painful': Dozens gather in Southeast Portland to stand with Ukraine
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Families in Portland are devastated watching what's unfolding in Ukraine from thousands of miles away.
"It's like the most heartbreaking thing I've ever seen," Rimma Gurevich, who was born in Ukraine, said. "Everyone's in bomb shelters there's air raids constantly, and sirens. Some people are trying to leave but it's really challenging."
At least 100 people made up a sea of blue and yellow at Revolution Hall Saturday, gathering together to stand with Ukraine and against the Russian attacks happening there.
One of those in the crowd is Igor Eysmont. He was born in Kiev and said his 86-year-old mother is still there.
"It's very painful. I call my mom, she's still in Kiev, every couple hours," Eysmont said. "She got water and food and nobody around."
He and his daughter, Alena Hansen, have already started what's expected to be a long process to get her to the United States as soon as possible.
"You have to petition; they have to approve that and then you have to go through the whole immigration process," Hansen said. "But how do you do that if she can't even leave her apartment? The embassy is closed. It's so hard but we have to do whatever we can. Anything, anything."
Not to mention, men 18 to 60 years old are banned from leaving. Eysmont still has friends in Ukraine who are now tasked with defending their country.
"His friends who have never held a weapon in their life, they're going outside to defend their country," Hansen said. "They're strong people, they'll never surrender."
Those in attendance said the best thing you can do to support is remain educated through independent news outlets in Ukraine and donate - even if it's just five dollars.
