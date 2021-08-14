OLYMPIA, WA (KPTV) – The Washington State Department of Health is now recommending a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for a high-risk group of people. The agency said the third shot is just that, not a booster, for certain immunocompromised people who may not have built the same safeguards as others.

Amy Gonzales, 44, is a part of that group. Throughout the pandemic, she's had to have her guard up more than others.

"I was petrified," she said.

She's immunocompromised, and on immunosuppressants, which puts her at higher risk of getting Covid-19.

"I was finally diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder that's called mixed connective tissue disease," Gonzales said. "I have severe asthma and I had gotten pneumonia a few times back-to-back. I almost didn't survive. It was pretty bad. The idea of having a virus out there that causes pneumonia was really scary because I feel like I would be one of those people who wouldn't survive it very well, if at all."

COVID-19 in Oregon: Legacy Health to limit visitors starting Monday PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Legacy Health will limit the number of visitors in its hospitals and medical clinics starting Monday (Aug. 16) in respon…

On Saturday, the Washington Department of Health officially recommended a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for certain immunocompromised people, so they have an extra layer of protection against the Delta variant. DOH said those eligible should get it at least 28 days after their second shot and should try to get the same vaccine as the first two.

Those eligible include people receiving cancer treatment, someone on immunosuppressants or anyone with advanced or untreated HIV. The CDC has a full list online of those who are eligible for a third dose.

Gonzales said she already has her first two shots and with the Delta variant spreading rapidly, she's ready to get her third.

"When I was able to get the vaccine, it was a relief,” she said. “It was a relief to not be afraid to go to a store if I had to, but when the Delta variant came back, I was like, ‘We're kind of back to where we were in February.’ Again, if it keeps me from getting (COVID-19) and pneumonia and those risk factors for my lungs and my stomach and everything like that, it's worth it."

Gonzales said she plans to get her third dose next Friday.