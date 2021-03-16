'I've done it this long, another month's not going to kill me': Portland man spends more than a year in self isolation

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It's almost been a year since Governor Kate Brown announced a stay-at-home order would go into effect, sending most workplaces home and kids to learn from a distance. For some, staying strictly at home wasn't feasible, but others took the stay-at-home order seriously to do their part to keep the community safe.
Peter Greene was someone who took the order seriously. He's spent more than 365 days inside.
"I got really sick with what I still think might’ve been COVID-19," Greene said.
His self-isolation began late February 2020, when the virus was still new to us here in the U.S.
"Congestion, fever, everything else that went with it," Greene said. "I initially went to the doctors, but they didn’t know what I had."
After a month-long battle with COVID-19 symptoms, Greene said he felt better and his mandatory isolation turned into a willingness to protect his community.
But soon, boredom kicked in.
"I had a couple of Lego kits around; one was an architecture kit of Chicago and the other was of Las Vegas. They had been sitting here for months and I thought, I don’t have anything else to do, I’ll put these together," Greene said.
The few Lego sets he already had, quickly grew to thousands and thousands of Lego pieces, turning parts of his Portland apartment into a galaxy far, far away.
"One thing led to another and that’s what I did for a good year. Spent 3 to 4 hours a day putting Legos together," Greene said.
At this point, he said he's built well over 39 sets, including the White House complete with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and his personal favorites:
"I’m a real space geek. So, I’ve got the Saturn 5 behind you and the lunar module here," he said.
Green is a Gulf War Veteran who said he's dealt with PTSD. He said this new hobby, and his service dog Rambo, really helped him get through the last year.
"That’s why I got into Legos," Greene said. "It really makes the mind concentrate. Just put on a little music and the rest of the world fades away for a few hours"
Luckily, there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Greene said he has his first vaccine appointment this week. After he gets his second dose, he said he's going to see his mom for her 90th birthday.
"I've done it this long, another month's not going to kill me," Greene said.
