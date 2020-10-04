'I've never seen anything like it': Senators, FEMA officials tour wildfire damage in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV)- Ash and rubble are a common sight in several Marion County cities after the Beachie Creek fire ripped through towns like Gates and Mill City.
“I’ve never seen anything like it," Senator Jeff Merkley said of the damage across Oregon.
Senators Jeff Merkley, Ron Wyden and FEMA officials have been getting a closer look at the devastation in Oregon. After seeing what's left behind, they said there's still a lot of work to be done.
“It takes a long time to rebuild these communities. We need to make sure we’re rebuilding these communities smarter and more disaster and hazard resistant," Andrew Phelps, Oregon Director of Emergency Management, said.
FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor visited Gates Sunday and urged those displaced by the wildfires to register for help as soon as they can because that's how the rebuilding process will begin.
“I ask you to call the 1-800 number. 1-800-621-3362 or you can go online to disasterassistance.gov. If you don’t do those things, if you don’t register, we can’t give you the assistance you may need," Gaynor said.
The next step they recommend would be to sign up through the state's debris removal website. This will allow the state to go on your property and assess the damage. Representative Peter DeFazio said this is crucial to ensuring the debris from homes doesn't end up in water systems.
“We have to get on this quickly, we have to mitigate the hazard sites. There are hazardous materials in the many homes and mobile homes and cars that melted and burned. We have to get ahead of that before the winter storms, before that gets in the water supply," DeFazio said.
But, as residents begin the clean-up process, there's also the issue of housing. What will residents call home as they rebuild?
“Across the state the Red Cross has worked with 74 different hotels to provide over 1000 hotel rooms to about 2100 Oregonians," Phelps said. “In the interim we understand living in a hotel is not a long-term solution. So, we’ll continue to work with the stat of Oregon’s disaster housing task force and our FEMA partners to find more permanent housing solutions.”
Senator Merkley has compiled a list of resources for displaced families on his website. You can also find more resources for debris removal on the state's website.
