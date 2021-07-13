Jack Fire grows to more than 13,000 acres, 15% containment

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Jack Fire is currently estimated at 13,795 acres and is 15% contained. Northwest Incident Management Team 9 says the increase in acres is within the planned control lines.
North of Highway 138, firefighters continue to make good progress to strengthen, hold and secure containment lines in the northern and eastern portions of the fire. Mop-up continues along the perimeter of the fire. Crews continue burning vegetation along containment lines moving south towards Dry Creek and north to connect with lines established along the 4713 Road.
In the Dry Creek area, crews plan to complete work burning vegetation around the structures to prevent fire encroachment. South of Highway 138, crews have established anchor points on the western and eastern flanks.
State highway 138E from Steamboat Creek to mile post 55 is closed to vehicle traffic. Steamboat Inn is also closed. Oregon Department of Transportation has set an eastside ‘soft closure’ checkpoint at Lemolo Lake junction to allow for local access into nearby recreation areas, including Lemolo Lake.
Four injuries have been reported because of the fire. 243 structures are being threatened. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
