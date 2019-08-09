JACKSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) – A southern Oregon man is now the fifth person in his town of fewer than 3,000 people to become a multi-million-dollar winner in the Oregon Lottery, and he’s now tied as the largest Mega Millions winner in state history.
Martin Oliverson, of Jacksonville, claimed his $3 million Mega Millions prize last week with five matching numbers, the Oregon Lottery says, but missed the Megaball of six with his quick pick ticket. He added the extra $1 Megaplier option, which multiplies non-jackpot prizes, turning his $1 million prize into $3 million.
“We are very blessed,” Oliverson said.
Oliverson was the only player to match five of five white ball numbers for the July 30 drawing, according to lottery officials, who say if his ticket had matched the Megaball number, he would have won the $45 million jackpot for the drawing.
Oliverson purchased the ticket from the Jacksonville Chevron station on North 5th Street. The station will receive around $30,000, for selling the winning ticket, according to lottery officials.
Since 2001, there have been five jackpot winners from Jacksonville, the Oregon Lottery says. Jacksonville is also the location of the largest jackpot winner in Oregon history, a $340 million Powerball prize that was claimed in October 2005.
