PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon's new 'Kid Governor' was announced Wednesday morning in northwest Portland.
Each elementary school in the state can nominate a classmate for Oregon's Kid Governor program. That student then creates a campaign video outlining why they want to be Oregon's Kid Governor, their leadership qualities, and name a community issue they want to address with a three-point plan on how fifth-graders can make a difference.
Raaga Mandala is a fifth-grader at Jacob Wismer Elementary School and submitted a video about homelessness as part of her campaign.
The 10-year-old showed in her video how she's been creating meals out of her kitchen to feed the homeless and raises money for her cause.
"I thought it would be a good opportunity to tell everyone what I'm thinking about homelessness and what I have to say. So I decided I wanted to make a video," said Mandala.
"It's amazing what these fifth-graders can come up with as plans and how successful they are in implementing them," said Mary Beth Herkert, director of Civics Education.
Twenty students from across Oregon participated this year.
A committee narrowed them down to seven, and then the kids view the videos and vote on which one they like and think is important.
During an assembly at Jacob Wismer Elementary on Wednesday, Mandala was announced as the winner.
She will serve a one-year term. During that term, she will share her community issue statewide, write posts for an official blog, and meet with students and adults across the state.
Mandala will also participate in events with the Secretary of State's Office, along with having her own special office in Salem.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.