VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - It took an extra day to determine the winner, but Jaime Herrera Beutler has won re-election in southwest Washington.
Herrera Beutler, the Republican incumbent for the 3rd congressional district, was declared the winner of the election by the Associated Press on Wednesday night.
Her Democratic opponent, Carolyn Long, was within four percentage points of Herrera Beutler as the votes were counted Tuesday night.
By Wednesday night, however, Long conceded the election. In a statement, Long said her campaign gave Herrera Beutler the closest contest of her political career.
Election results Wednesday night showed Herrera Beutler with 53 percent of the vote, compared to 47 percent for Long.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.