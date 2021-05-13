WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Court of Appeals has overturned the murder conviction of Jaime Tinoco-Camarena, who was 17 when he was accused of killing a woman at a Cedar Mill apartment complex in 2014.

On Wednesday, the court overturned the conviction after Tinoco-Camarena's defense argued that prosecutors should not have used testimony from a different rape victim.

The court ruled that the "trial court erred in admitting specific, descriptive evidence of defendant's rape of another victim, because it relied upon impermissible character-based reasoning in violation of OEC 404(3). Accordingly, that evidence--in particular the extensive testimony from the rape victim, photos of the rape victim, and testimony from the investigating detective regarding the rape--should have been excluded. Reversed and remanded."

Tinoco-Camarena was convicted of rape in 2015. Police said teenage Tinoco-Camarena attacked a 39-year-old woman outside Autzen Stadium while he was attending a University of Oregon football game under the supervision of the Washington County Juvenile Department in September 2014.

Shortly after that crime, detectives said they connected Tinoco-Camarena to a case from a month earlier: the rape and stabbing of Nicole Laube. According to detectives, Tinoco-Camarena admitted to killing Laube in a taped confession.

During a trial in June 2017, prosecutors showed video in court in which Tinoco-Camarena is asked by a detective in an interview how he felt while stabbing Laube, to which he responded, ”It felt nice... power.”

In their statement, defense attorneys told the jury that Tinoco-Camarena is innocent in Laube's death and was pressured by officers they claim lied to the then-teen about evidence over the course of several taxing interviews, eventually getting a false confession from him, who they described as “mentally ill.”

After deliberating for less than an hour in 2017, a jury convicted Tinoco-Camarena of aggravated murder and unlawful use of a weapon. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.