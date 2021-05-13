WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Court of Appeals has overturned the murder conviction of Jaime Tinoco-Camarena, who was 17 when he was accused of killing a woman at a Cedar Mill apartment complex in 2014.
On Wednesday, the court overturned the conviction after Tinoco-Camarena's defense argued that prosecutors should not have used testimony from a different rape victim.
The court ruled that the "trial court erred in admitting specific, descriptive evidence of defendant's rape of another victim, because it relied upon impermissible character-based reasoning in violation of OEC 404(3). Accordingly, that evidence--in particular the extensive testimony from the rape victim, photos of the rape victim, and testimony from the investigating detective regarding the rape--should have been excluded. Reversed and remanded."
Tinoco-Camarena was convicted of rape in 2015. Police said teenage Tinoco-Camarena attacked a 39-year-old woman outside Autzen Stadium while he was attending a University of Oregon football game under the supervision of the Washington County Juvenile Department in September 2014.
Shortly after that crime, detectives said they connected Tinoco-Camarena to a case from a month earlier: the rape and stabbing of Nicole Laube. According to detectives, Tinoco-Camarena admitted to killing Laube in a taped confession.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys painted very different descriptions of a man on trial for the 2014 death of a local mother during opening statements Tuesday.
During a trial in June 2017, prosecutors showed video in court in which Tinoco-Camarena is asked by a detective in an interview how he felt while stabbing Laube, to which he responded, ”It felt nice... power.”
In their statement, defense attorneys told the jury that Tinoco-Camarena is innocent in Laube's death and was pressured by officers they claim lied to the then-teen about evidence over the course of several taxing interviews, eventually getting a false confession from him, who they described as “mentally ill.”
Two days after being found guilty of the aggravated murder of Nicole Laube, Jaime Tinoco-Camarena was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday.
After deliberating for less than an hour in 2017, a jury convicted Tinoco-Camarena of aggravated murder and unlawful use of a weapon. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.