PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – As the pandemic carries on many restaurants are starting to dishing up dinners outside. Now there’s a new one to choose from.
James Beard award-winning Chef Greg Higgins opened an outdoor bistro Saturday called Piggins.
Higgins is also the man behind the popular farm-to-table restaurant Higgins in downtown Portland.
The new location is right next door.
And to extend his kitchen outside he teamed up with the Oregon Historical Society, to offer seating on the museum's elevated plaza.
"It's a space that's been relatively inactive for quite a long time, and now we are bringing some life to it in the form of some great food, some entertainment, and great beverages, the whole deal,” Higgins said.
Piggins is located on the elevated plaza outside the Oregon Historical Society.
The upscale menu features food from farms grown in the Willamette Valley.
For more information visit higginspiggins.com.
