PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Jami Resch has resigned as chief of police for the Portland Police Bureau, not yet six months into the job.
Resch in a news conference on Monday announced that Lt. Chuck Lovell would be her replacement.
Resch, a 20-year veteran with the police bureau, was sworn in as chief in late December last year. She took over for Danielle Outlaw, who had stepped down to accept a new position as the police commissioner for the City of Philadelphia.
Lovell at the news conference on Monday afternoon said he is humbled to accept the new role and is committed to serving the community.
“I’m a public servant,” Lovell said. “I’m going to show up every day with a servant’s heart.”
Lovell said he looks forward to this journey as chief. "I'll show up every day with a servant's heart." @fox12oregon— Haley Rush (@HaleyRushNews) June 8, 2020
Resch said she would remain at the bureau in a role that has yet to be determined.
Lovell previously led the new Community Services Division, including the Behavioral Health Unit.
“There are way more good police officers than there are bad ones,” Lovell said. “We are here to serve you. We took an oath… we love you.”
