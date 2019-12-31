Jami Resch sworn in as Portland’s new chief of police

PORTLAND,OR (KPTV) – Jami Resch, a 20-year veteran with the Portland Police Bureau, will serve as the city’s next chief of police.
Former Deputy Resch was sworn in as chief at a private ceremony Tuesday afternoon. She takes over for Danielle Outlaw, who stepped down Monday to lead the Philadelphia Police Department.
Resch has served as deputy chief for bureau since May 3, 2019, according to PPB. She joined the bureau in February 1999, serving as a patrol officer before being promoted to sergeant in 2008. She was made lieutenant in 2012 and later promoted to captain. She now serves as the 49th chief of police since 1870, which is when the Metropolitan Police Department was formed, according to law enforcement.
Chris Davis was sworn in Tuesday as the bureau’s new deputy chief. Davis formerly served as the assistant chief of operations.
Chief Outlaw was sworn in as Portland Police Bureau's Chief of Police in October 2017, marking the first time an African-American woman held the position. She was appointed to her new position in Philadelphia Monday afternoon by Mayor Jim Kenney.
