Jantzen Beach Carousel could find new home next to proposed Portland ballpark

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A carousel that was a favorite for generations could come back to life and be placed next to a proposed ballpark in Portland.
Portland’s mayor on Tuesday joined leaders with Restore Oregon and Portland Diamond Project to announced the re-location of the historic Jantzen Beach Carousel to the future home of the ballpark.
The carousel has been in storage since 2012 and Restore Oregon took ownership two years ago.
Since then, the group has looked for a new home for the carousel and says the planned ballpark would be a perfect fit.
“We needed a partner who thought big, who had a big vision for Portland and who could execute, and I’m delighted to share we've found that partner,” Peggy Moretti with Restore Oregon said.
“Yes, the Portland Diamond Project is bringing a team to Portland and building a ballpark, but what we're really doing is making public spaces we can all enjoy together,” Craig Cheek with the Portland Diamond Project said.
The Portland Diamond Project has been considering the Port of Portland’s Terminal 2 as a possible site for the major league baseball stadium since last year. No word yet when a confirmed site will be announced.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.