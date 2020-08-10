JCPenney closures include Vancouver, McMinnville, Salem locations

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - JCPenney stores in Vancouver, McMinnville and Salem are among the locations being closed nationwide.
The company said the decision was made “following a comprehensive review of our retail footprint.”
Liquidation sales are taking place at most of the closing stores.
The majority of JCPenney stores in the U.S. will remain open, according to a company statement.
Four Oregon locations are on the closure list: Bend at Cascade Village, McMinnville at McMinnville Plaza, Roseburg at Garden Valley Mall and Salem at the Salem Center.
Those locations were part of the initial announcement of closures in June. No Washington locations were among the first round of closures.
Now, along with the Vancouver location at the Columbia Tech Center, JCPenney is also closing Washington stores in Omak and Sunnyside.
Specific closing dates were not released.
Another JCPenney store at Vancouver Mall remains open and is not on the closure list.
For more details, go to jcpnewsroom.com.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.