Jeep filled with tools stolen from Gresham home

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a Gresham man’s vehicle was stolen from the front of his home early Saturday morning, and the man tells FOX 12 he had $5,000 worth of tools inside.
Ken Carlson says it was a bold crime because they live up a driveway that’s about an eighth of a mile long, and it was also brazen theft because it happened at 8 a.m.
“It's kind of eerie thinking that somebody's, definitely, I think has been watching us,” said his wife, Patsy Carlson.
In surveillance video, a man wearing a reflective jacket opens the door of Ken’s 2001 white, four-door, Jeep Cherokee Sport.
Ken says his doors were unlocked and the keys were inside, but until recently, he’s trusted their area of Gresham.
“I've lived here 71 years, you know. I was born here and just the last couple years here it's gotten really bad,” said Ken.
Two years ago, Ken says their greenhouse was broken into and thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen, along with a trailer.
He typically carries tools in his Jeep because of machinery maintenance he does around the area. That’s what’s led him to believe he was targeted, and the suspect has to be someone who knew it was Ken’s work vehicle.
“It had to be. It's so ironic that he walked right to that car and that's the one that had all the tools in it and stuff,” said Ken.
Deputies tell FOX 12 that besides Ken’s stolen Jeep, there were also reports of a car prowl, and a recovered stolen vehicle Friday night.
If you see Ken’s stolen Jeep or know who the man is in the surveillance video, call Multnomah County deputies at 503-823-3333.
