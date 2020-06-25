Jefferson Fire warns of dangers on the Santiam after 18 water rescues in three days

JEFFERSON, OR (KPTV) - Stay out of the water. That's the warning from the Jefferson Fire District after it's responded to nearly 20 water rescues in just three days along the Santiam River.
The district is urging everyone to stay out of the water from Greens Bridge boat ramp to Jefferson boat ramp at least through July 4th.
That stretch is a popular one for people recreating on the water.
But Jefferson Fire wants to remind people to not underestimate the river's power.
"Water temps about 40s, it's a little over five-foot-deep here," Jefferson Fire Division Chief Louis Gisler said. "This is deep and fast enough that no person can physically stand in this water right now."
Gisler said the department's responded to 18 water rescues in just three days when normally the district has about 12 water rescues for the entire summer.
"We get a lot of people who come from outside the area that don't know the area," Gisler said. "A lot of people expect the water to be the same path or situation as last year, and this year it's completely different."
He said one of the major hazards in the river right now, especially from Greens Bridge boat ramp to Jefferson boat ramp, is downed trees.
Gisler said it has a lot to do with lakes that were recently released which contributed to higher water levels.
"In the last higher end of the water it deposited a lot of new logs and root wads and stuff that have washed off the shore bank," he said.
Gisler said that's how people are getting sucked into the debris because the current is flowing right into the downed trees and people have no way to control themselves.
That element makes for incredibly dangerous conditions on the river.
"It's the stuff that's under the water is what will get people they don't see it," Gisler said. "A lot of people don't have river experiences to read the water to what's going on out here."
The Jefferson Fire District, Linn County Sheriff's Office, the Oregon State Marine Board and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife are working to come up with a plan to remove the hazards.
