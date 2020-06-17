PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – While Portland Public School facilities are closed, Jefferson High School opened up the football friend for a select few to celebrate some of the good the Demos’ student athletes.
People with birthdays over the past three months have been forced to get creative in their celebrations. At Jefferson High on Wednesday, students celebrated Damir Collins’ 17th birthday with a block party behind the gate to announce his commitment to Oregon State.
Collins is currently the nation’s number two ranked all-purpose back.
“It’s close to home and I got to stay close to home for my family, and friends, too, and to support my little brother as he is growing up, as he is growing up as a young kid,” Collins said. “I want to be one of the men in his life, father figures in his life, you know?”
What a way to celebrate turning 17 @demo_football @CollinsDamir will stay close to home @Coach_Smith @BeaverFootball #GoBeavs @JeffersonDemos @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/nAg9wU9Ur3— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) June 17, 2020
The new Beaver football commit was flanked on Wednesday by his good buddy, four-star defensive end Nate Rawlins-Kibonge, who is pledged to Oklahoma.
“We’ve been ourselves as black people just coming out and showing out for the community, that’s the biggest thing,” Collins said. “Not a lot of people get this opportunity, and you know, two black kids from northeast Portland who go to Jefferson High School, a lot of people didn’t think we’d be able to do this but we are elevating ourselves through our craft and through our minds and we are just doing what we do.”
The two Power Five scholarship kids cannot wait to play senior season under first year Head Coach Houston Lillard, Damian Lillard’s big brother.
“This hasn’t happened at Jefferson High School in a while, so we are trying to bring the culture back for years and years to come, know what I am saying?” Collins said.
Collins, Rawlins-Kibonge and the Demos hope to have some Friday Night Lights on the field this fall.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.