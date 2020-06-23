PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The man convicted of convicted of killing two men and injuring another on a MAX train more than three years ago will be sentenced on Tuesday.
Jeremy Christian was convicted on Feb. 21 on all 12 counts against him, including two charges of first-degree murder. Other charges included attempted murder, assault, intimidation, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.
Christian was convicted for the May 2017 stabbings of Ricky John Best, 53, of Happy Valley, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, 23, of Portland. Micah David-Cole Fletcher was also stabbed, and survived the attack.
Witness testimony began at around 11 a.m. Tuesday with Demetria Hester taking the stand, who says Christian verbally assaulted and threw a Gatorade bottle at her on a MAX train the day before the stabbings.
In her victim statement, Hester accused the power structure in Portland of racism.
"In my case, the white supremacist got special treatment from the police. The police officer believed the assault was made by the assailant. He didn't believe me or the two TriMet supervisors," said Hester. "He refused to detain the assailant and he let him walk away knowing who he was. The officer asked me for my ID and treated me like I was the assailant because of my color."
Hester also addressed Christian personally, ending her statement by saying "when you die and go to hell, I hope you rot."
Christian reacted by shouting at Hester, yelling violent threats and aggressively removing his face covering.
As he was taken out of the courtroom, Christian yelled "I should've killed you, b****."
This is the moment #JeremyChristian reacts after 1st victim impact statement by Demetria Hester. He starts yelling violent threats, then rips off his mask. "I should've killed you, b****," he yells, before being ejected from court. @fox12oregon https://t.co/wVBud0TTW4 pic.twitter.com/6xdS6TPXRL— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) June 23, 2020
The judge said Christian will not be present for the rest of the statements from victims, but he will be brought back in for his official sentencing later Tuesday.
