Jeremy Christian laughs in court, detective details murder weapon in day 7 of murder trial

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Jeremy Christian laughed during court proceedings on Wednesday, drawing admonishment from the judge.
Christian, the man accused of stabbing three people on a Portland MAX train in May 2017, killing two, appeared for his seventh day of trail on Wednesday, along with several new witnesses and police detective who showed the knife used in the attacks.
Graphic video and photos were presented in court showing the victims in the moments after they were stabbed. Detective Michele Michaels showed the three-and-a-half inch murder weapon to jurors from the witness stand.
“It’s a knife that opens easily, just with a push,” Michaels said. “It also has what appears to be blood on it on each side.”
Investigators say that’s all it took for Christian to kill Ricky Best and Taliesin Namkai-Meche and nearly kill Micah Fletcher by stabbing them in the neck.
“There was a lot of blood inside the MAX train,” Michaels said. “I saw Ricky Best.”
Michaels also spoke with Christian in the hours after the attacks while Christian was in handcuffs in a holding cell.
“He said, ‘what do you think when someone assaults me on the MAX,’” Michaels said. “‘They get stabbed in the [expletive] neck. You don’t [expletive] touch me, alright? That’s what happens. They [expletive] up, they died, okay? I hope they died. I get manslaughter, okay? [expletive] you. Touch me, they die. Oops, sorry. I bet that kid’s wishing he hadn’t touched me now, huh? Huh? Huh?’”
The jury saw graphic video and photos of the attacks and victim’s injuries as Michaels laid out a timeline of events and her observations.
That’s when prosecutors interrupted, asking the judge to admonish Christian for his behavior in the courtroom.
“Who, during this testimony has been variously shaking his head in disagreement, laughing, shaking his head in apparent agreement, as he has done throughout most of this proceeding,” the prosecutor said.
Prosecutors also called relatives to the stand of the two victims who did not survive.
Ricky Best’s oldest son, Eric, was 19 when his father was killed. Eric said his dad was an Army veteran who was working for the City of Portland when he died.
Namkai-Meche’s sister said Namkai-Meche was one of nine kids and graduated from Reed College in 2016. She said he rode the MAX or bus to work because of his passion for the environment. She become emotional when she identified a photo of him taken in the last year of his life.
That’s my little brother, Taleisin,” Vajra QuanYin Alaya-Maitreya said. “We called him Tilley.”
The state is now done calling witnesses, but there are some legal motions the judge will hear starting on Thursday. That means the jury isn’t due back until Monday, which is when the defense begins its case.
