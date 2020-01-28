Jeremy Christian murder trial begins nearly three years after deadly MAX stabbings

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The trial for one of Oregon’s most high-profile murder cases officially began Tuesday.
Jeremy Christian is accused of stabbing and killing two men – Ricky John Best, 53, of Happy Valley, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, of Portland – on a MAX train in northeast Portland in May 2017. A third victim, Micah David-Cole Fletcher, survived the attack.
The prosecution’s opening argument lasted about an hour Tuesday. Surveillance images from the MAX train were shown to the jury.
The man who survived the stabbing, Fletcher, was in the courtroom Tuesday, along with several family members of the men who died.
People were seen crying in the audience during the opening statements.
Prosecutors revealed some of the evidence that will be shown during the trial, including cell phone video from witnesses and surveillance video from the crime scene.
The defense was set to present its opening statements Tuesday, as well. FOX 12 has a reporter in the courtroom and will continue to update this story.
