MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Due to Oregon's limitations on gatherings and orders for social distancing, courthouses are forced to reschedule or postpone many hearings and trials, which includes the high-profile sentencing for Jeremy Christian.
Christian was convicted of killing two men and injuring another on a MAX train nearly three years ago. He was also convicted of other charges including attempted murder, assault, intimidation, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.
His sentencing date for March 27 has now been canceled. The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said a new sentencing date has not been chosen.
The change was made out of concern over COVID-19.
Oregon Chief of Justice Martha Walter sent out guidelines for courts across the state asking them to continue to provide critical services while taking safety precautions.
In Multnomah County, the courthouse is working to reduce the amount of people coming into the courthouse.
While most matters involving jurors have been rescheduled, the court spokesperson says if you have been summoned for jury duty next week - make sure you call the number on your juror summons after 5 p.m. the day before because there's a chance you still could get called in.
The courthouse is still accepting restraining order applications and immediate danger motions. Those have to be filed before noon at the Justice Center rather than the courthouse.
When it comes to traffic and parking matters, both departments are closed for anything in-person. All traffic and parking trials are being rescheduled for after April 30.
If you want to pay the ticket online, that option is still available.
More information about what other changes the courthouse is making, visit www.courts.oregon.gov/courts/multnomah/Pages/default.aspx.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.