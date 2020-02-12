PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The man charged with stabbing three people on a MAX train in 2017, killing two of them, will not testify in the murder trial against him.
Jeremy Christian is accused of stabbing and killing two men – Ricky John Best, 53, of Happy Valley, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, of Portland – on a MAX train in northeast Portland in May 2017. A third victim, Micah David-Cole Fletcher, survived the attack.
Christian told a judge Wednesday that he is not going to testify, saying his biggest issue is that if he ends up going to prison taking the stand could "open up a can of worms." He says that's his main reason for not taking the stand.
The judge told Christian he can change his mind, up until they close the case.
On Wednesday, the defense team called in another psychologist, Dr. Timothy Derning, to give jurors his official diagnosis of Christian.
Dr. Derning is a forensic psychologist. He says Christian has Autism Spectrum Disorder, also known as ASD.
According to the CDC, it's defined as a developmental disability that can cause significant social, communication and behavioral challenges.
While Dr. Derning says this diagnosis can't account for Christian's actions on the MAX train in 2017, he says it's relevant to understanding how Christian behaves.
"I think its relevant. I think it’s more relevant to understand who he is. You asked me to figure how he ended up, I think it’s relevant to this," said Dr. Derning.
The prosecution pointed out that Dr. Derning had written in his report that Christian was racist and had him confirm that being racist was one of the factors that led to Christian's violent behavior on the MAX train.
On Tuesday, the defense had a neuro-psychologist testify about Christian's brain function.
The defense is expected to call their final witnesses on Wednesday.
