PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Jeremy Christian is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday. Christian was found guilty back in February in the 2017 MAX stabbings that killed two people and seriously injured a third.
On Monday, FOX 12 spoke with the mother of the surviving victim.
Margie Fletcher said it’s been a long three years. Her son Micah Fletcher suffered serious injuries from the attack.
Christian’s sentencing was originally set to happen at the end of March, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the judge to push it back. A jury found Christian guilty of all 12 counts.
The 2017 stabbing attack started when witnesses say Christian directed a racist rant at two young women, one of whom was wearing a hijab.
Three men tried to stop Christian and that’s when he stabbed them.
Two of those men died but one of them, Fletcher, survived.
Prosecutors are seeking life in prison, which is what Fletcher’s mother hopes Christian gets.
“I expect him to get life – more than life – with no hope for parole, and that’s good enough for me. It’s good enough for my son, so it’s good enough for me,” she said.
Fletcher’s mother told FOX 12 her family, and especially her son, are ready to put this case behind them.
But she understands it won’t be that easy for the other families whose loved ones didn’t survive.
“For them, I don’t know how it will ever be over. I mean, they’ll have to settle for the same thing I settle for – that he goes away and he stays away,” she said.
She says Fletcher and his dad plan to be at the sentencing on Tuesday. She says Fletcher did want to speak during that time and hopes he will get the opportunity.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
