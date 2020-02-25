PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Prosecutors provided new details on Tuesday as the sentencing phase of the Jeremy Christian trial begins.
Christian was convicted last week on all 12 counts against him, including two charges of first-degree murder. Other charges including attempted murder, assault, intimidation, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.
Christian was convicted for the May 2017 stabbings of Ricky John Best, 53, of Happy Valley, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, 23, of Portland. Micah David-Cole Fletcher was also stabbed, and survived the attack.
Prosecutors on Tuesday shared new details, saying that Christian in the days after the deadly stabbings said he wanted to write a song called “Max Murders”.
They also say he hoped to sell something of his on a website that auctions off items connected with criminals.
[The website] sells items, everything from locks of hair to fingernail clippings to writings to poetry made by people who are connected to high profile, sensational crimes,” Don Rees, a prosecutor, said. “People like serial killers, people like Charles Manson.”
Prosecutors say Christian wanted to sell a Jehovah’s Witness book he had in his possession on the website. They say he referred to the book as a triple threat, claiming it was previously owned by Christian Longo, a man infamous in Oregon for killing his family, and was signed by a third person, who Christian called a rapist priest.
Prosecutors say Christian did have two notes for sale on another website related to the topic of murder.
As this point in the case, we’re essentially starting a mini trial for the sentencing phase, so prosecutors laid out that information in their opening arguments on Tuesday. They then started calling witnesses to help the jury answer questions including:
- If it is highly probably Jeremy Christian can’t be rehabilitated
- That his crimes were precipitated by his unreasonable racial and religious bias
- That he’s shown no remorse
- That he has shown a callous disregard for human life
- That he’s likely to commit future acts of violence
- That he was at least 18 when the murders were committed
The jury’s answers to those questions will help the judge as she decides Christina’s sentence. But whether he spends the rest of his life in prison is up for some debate. His lawyers say that under a new Oregon law, Senate Bill 1013, Christian ca only get life with the chance of parole after 30 years.
Prosecutors say that same law still allows for true life sentences in certain cases, and they say this case would apply. Ultimately, Christian’s prison sentence will only be up to the judge to decide.
Christian can choose to testify for the sentencing phase, but it’s not clear if he plans to do that.
