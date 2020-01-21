PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Jury selection began Tuesday morning at the Multnomah County Courthouse in the trial for Jeremy Christian, the man accused of stabbing three men on a MAX train in 2017, killing two of them.
Before potential jurors were brought in for questioning, Judge Albrecht addressed what Christian wore in the courtroom, saying he’s chosen to wear jail clothes even though he has the right to wear civilian clothes like a shirt, jacket and tie.
The Judge reminded Christian that jail clothing can carry a stigma of guilt and asked him again if that’s the choice he wants to make.
In response, Christian said he’s been held against his 8th Amendment right against excessive bail for years now and told the Judge, “There’s been enough theater regarding this case and I don’t want to perpetrate any more.”
Christian added, “I don’t care how much time I get in prison or if I’m found guilty or innocent, all I care about is that people see what happened on the train,” and maintained he didn’t break any laws.
He’s pleaded not guilty to the 12 counts against him: two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, three counts of second-degree intimidation, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of menacing.
When prospective jurors were brought into the courtroom, Judge Albrecht told them Christian has chosen to wear his jail clothes and that his choice has “nothing to do with the facts of this case.”
Then, lawyers on both sides began questioning potential jurors, who have already filled out written questionnaires for the case prior to the beginning of jury selection.
In court Tuesday, lawyers would sometimes ask potential jurors to expand on their answers.
They also asked a range of questions, including what they thought when they were summoned for the case, what makes a good juror, how you figure out if a person is guilty or innocent, if they’d heard about the case or formed any opinions about it, if there are limits to free speech, what they do for work, and even what kind of music they listen to and how Portland has changed over the last 10 years.
In the morning session, lawyers questioned seven potential jurors, and in the afternoon session, they questioned an additional five.
One person said she lives next to Micah Fletcher – the sole surviving stabbing victim in the case – but said she doesn’t recall ever talking to him and has no relationship with him, so she thought it would not affect her ability to be an impartial juror.
Another person reported she had been harassed by “an unstable person” on a train in New York City, but said it was 40 years ago and she also believed she could be impartial.
At last check, only one person – a man – was excused from the case on the grounds that he said he had been a victim of racial slurs and had already formed an opinion that Jeremy Christian is a racist person.
Jury selection is expected to continue for the rest of the week. Opening arguments in the case are expected to begin next Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
