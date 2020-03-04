PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - While crews have finished cleaning a Lake Oswego elementary school over COVID-19 coronavirus concerns, another school in Portland has closed so staff can prepare for what's next if the virus affects them.
Classes at Jesuit High School have been canceled for Wednesday.
In a letter to students and parents, school officials said the closure will be for an extra "Professional Development Day," which will give staff time to prepare additional online courses in case they do have to cancel classes for an extended time.
There are no known cases of coronavirus tied to the high school.
Officials said, in part: "Please be aware that as of now, no one in the Jesuit community has been impacted by the coronavirus to our knowledge. Wednesday's professional development day is purely to provide our faculty and staff with time to prepare even more proactively in the event a school closure may be required at some point."
FOX 12 spoke with one student who says she thinks the school is doing a good job of handling the situation.
"I like the fact that they are very open with students and parents about what exactly they are doing, and my teachers - every single teacher has talked to me about like, wipes, hand sanitizer, we have 'xyz' in the classroom, all this sort of stuff," said sophomore Nina Khare.
Co-curricular activities for students Wednesday afternoon and evening will continue as scheduled.
Last Friday, an employee at Forest Hills Elementary School was confirmed as Oregon's first case of coronavirus and someone that had "household contact" with that patient was the second presumptive case.
Forest Hills Elementary was closed for a deep cleaning, but will reopen on Thursday.
A third presumptive case involves an adult living in Umatilla County who works at Wildhorse Resort and Casino.
Updated OHA information including daily tracking of the people involved in the investigation and people who are being monitored can be found at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Other information can be found at:
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.