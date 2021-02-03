Jesuit, Oregon State graduate looks to lift the Lombardi trophy

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Undrafted out of Oregon State in 2012, Jesuit High School graduate Mike Remmers is in his first season with the Kansas City Chiefs and is now looking to become a first-time Super Bowl champion this Sunday.
It will be the second shot at the Lombardi trophy for the 31-year-old in his ninth NFL season.
“This doesn’t matter if this was just a regular week 1 game of the Super Bowl. I don’t need any motivation for anything. I am going out there to do my job to the best of my abilities. It being the Super Bowl, if you need more extra motivation for the Super Bowl then I don’t know what to do haha,” said Remmers.
The married father of three makes his offseason home in Beaverton where he starred for legendary coach Ken Potter’s Crusaders.
“In a normal year, he would be here in the next couple of weeks coming to the basketball games and watching basketball and that’s where I get to see him every year and we sit and talk for an hour and share. I don’t know if we will see him again this year or not, but I sure hope so,” said Potter.
Big number 75 will be in his third starting spot along the KC offensive line this season and blocking the blind side of Patrick Mahomes at left tackle against a blitzing bunch of Buccaneers for the AFC Champion Chiefs.
“It’s a lot of stress. It’s a big job and a lot of people counting on us but I think it’s very important to us to go out there and have fun,” said Remmers about the task ahead of him.
This time @mremmers75 wants a ring and Ken Potter can’t wait for the that KC jersey to hit the trophy case @JesuitHighPDX along with the @OSAASports state titles from “The Franchise” in ‘05 & ‘06 @TheSaderNation #ProBeavs @fox12oregon #SuperBowl https://t.co/FExpDK0FKQ pic.twitter.com/cMtoBqkxXp— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) February 4, 2021
Remmers had a lot of fun and won a lot as a four-year starter and two-time large school state champion with Sader Nation.
“He epitomizes the person that never gives up,” said Potter about his former star player.
In 34 years at Jesuit, Coach Potter has seen a few of his guys make the pros, with so many different paths to success, hard work never wavers.
“He had the right attitude, worked real hard and got some opportunities to develop because of his perseverance and now he's in his second Super Bowl and has been in the NFL for about ten years and you couldn't ask for me. He is a wonderful man who is very humble, down to earth and just a great guy,” said Potter.
After starting in Super Bowl 50, during a defeat with the Panthers, Sunday is ring redemption for Remmers.
“We don't have a winner yet in the Super Bowl so we are hoping that Mike will break that string and be the first," said Potter on who he hopes wins this Sunday.
