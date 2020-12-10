Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah virtually this year

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Thursday night marks the first night of Hanukkah.
But the pandemic has changed the way Jewish families are celebrating the holiday this year.
Rabbi Michael Cahana with Congregation Beth Israel says clergy have been leading virtual services throughout the pandemic.
That will be the case for Hanukkah as well.
Rabbi Cahana says there will be virtual options every night of Hanukkah for families during the minor Jewish holiday which celebrates an ancient military victory striving for religious freedom.
He says the temple will be lighting the candles each night on Zoom for the community.
There will also be virtual cooking classes and even a virtual conversation with a local children's book author known for writing Hanukkah books.
On Thursday night, Rabbi Cahana says he will light the temple's historic menorah that's been around for more than 100 years, dating back to the last pandemic.
"This very same object that gave light to our congregation during that very dark time, is bringing light to our congregation during this hard time. So there's a really incredible historical connection that's there," Cahana said. "I think this year particularly when we're living through a very dark time, during this pandemic we're really putting a lot of emphasis on this minor holiday because we feel that every everybody needs more celebration. And we really want to bring that light out in a way that can just lift people's spirits as we get through this phase of the pandemic."
The temple is certainly trying to make things fun too.
Clergy put together several Zoom backgrounds families can use that have pictures of the synagogue as well as some with dreidels that have the clergy's faces on them.
Rabbi Cahana says this year the temple decorated its lawn with Hanukkah lights which isn't typical.
But he says the temple wanted to bring some joy to the community during these hard times.
Rabbi Cahana says there will be a drive-thru on Sunday to check out that Hanukkah display from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the temple's circle drive.
