PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland City Council met for the first time in 2019 on Wednesday.
The morning session was cut short, due to protests over the Joint Terrorism Task Force, as well as whether the city should pay to place police officers in Portland public schools.
The session began with the swearing-in of newly-elected commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who becomes the first black woman to ever take a seat on the council chamber dais.
“I realize the legacy that I’m passing on,” Hardesty said. “As I looked out in the city council chambers this morning, there were a lot of young black children there to watch me being sworn in.”
According to her, there is a lot of responsibility that goes along with that role.
She told FOX 12, “I said to maybe an 8-year-old, young girl today, ‘I’m holding this seat for you, okay?’”
Hardesty, who was raised in Baltimore, said her parents did not have a high school education. However, she adds, they wanted the best for their children and encouraged them to always work hard.
She said it is this background that will give her a unique perspective and shape the way she votes, compared to her colleagues.
Of course, this is not the only change happening within the more than 100-year-old council. It is now the first time there has ever been a female majority, with Hardesty serving alongside commissioners Chloe Eudaly and Amanda Fritz.
Fritz had this to say about the feat, “It feels epic. It really does. And, it shows the voters value diversity and equity as much as the council does.”
Meanwhile Commissioner Eudaly tells FOX 12, “The reality is we haven’t had the voices of women or the voices of people of color adequately represented on council.”
According to Eudaly, this is a turning point.
“It definitely struck me as I took my seat.”
But, Hardesty claims, there is not going to be a “battle of the sexes” within the council.
“I don’t see this as women against men. I think there will be some days that there’ll be a three-two vote, two women and one man, and vice versa.”
Hardesty tells Fox 12 there are some challenges she is eager to tackle, including, “solving our houseless problem. Getting us out of the Joint Terrorism Task Force.”
Pulling out of the JTTF would be a controversial move, that some – including the FBI – oppose, citing safety concerns.
The Navy veteran says she would also like the change the city’s emergency response methods, when it comes to mental health.
“Today, if someone calls 911 and says someone is suffering a mental health emergency we send police, we may send the fire department and we may send an ambulance.”
Hardesty feels, in many cases, it would be best to send trained mental health professionals to respond.
There has been speculation about “bad blood” between Hardesty and Mayor Ted Wheeler in the past, fueled by a comment Hardesty made following her election onto the council. In her victory speech, Hardesty referred to him as “mayor what’s his name.”
When FOX 12 asked about the comment she said, “I wish that would just go away.”
According to Hardesty, she had a “senior moment” and meant no disrespect to Mayor Wheeler. She claims, she has since apologized to him and insists, while they have differing views on some issues, politically speaking, they have a lot in common.
Meanwhile, Mayor Wheeler called today a “momentous and historic day” for the city of Portland.
He tells FOX 12, “I could not be more proud to sit beside these powerful, brilliant, and successful women. I am excited to see what we will accomplish together in the city.”
