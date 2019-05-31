ESTACADA, OR (KPTV) – The U.S. Department of Labor announced last week that the U.S. Forest Service will stop operating several Job Corps Civilian Conservation Centers across the country.
It’s part of an effort to save taxpayer dollars and utilize the highest performing centers for students.
Staff at Timber Lake Job Corps Civilian Conservation Center near Estacada confirm it’s one of the locations set to close soon.
For former students like Jessica Johnson, it’s tough news to hear after she says the program helped her find her calling.
Johnson graduated high school in Idaho, worked a couple jobs but needed some direction.
That’s when Job Corps came into the picture.
“I really appreciate the program and what it did for me as far as learning different skills, life skills in general,” Johnson said.
She was a student at several Job Corps across the country and eventually worked as staff at Timber Lake where about 180 students currently live and attend school.
“Kind of giving back to the program itself and then also be able to be there for other students that are just at a different point in their life trying to figure it out,” Johnson said.
She’s now working for the U.S. Forest Service fighting fires.
Johnson says she owes her success to Job Corps.
The program, staff says, gives disadvantaged students a chance to finish their high school diploma and learn different trades to prepare them for the workforce.
But students and staff recently learned it’s set to be shut down, leaving a number of questions and anxiety, like how will students finish their program?
“They will end up transferring to some private center,” said instructor Lisa Heath. “It's hard. When a student comes to Job Corps it's not easy for them. The first 30 days is really difficult because they're homesick, they're it's new and all that stuff. And they get through all that and now they're doing well just to find out, well, we might not have a Job Corps.”
Heath says for staff living on site, they’ll have to find another place to live.
It’s a community she says of educators and students who have special bonds because of the unique program.
But she says they’ll soon be separated in a few months when the program shuts down as early as September.
