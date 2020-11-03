PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Democrat Joe Biden has won California, Oregon and Washington state, while President Donald Trump won Idaho.
California, Oregon and Washington are all liberal states, while Idaho is conservative.
California has 55 electoral votes, the biggest haul of any state. It’s also the home of Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris. She served as the San Francisco district attorney and the state’s attorney general before winning election to the Senate in 2016.
Biden nets 74 electoral votes for the three Western states, while Trump takes four electoral votes from Idaho.
Biden won Oregon’s seven electoral votes. Oregon hasn’t voted for a Republican presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan carried the state in 1984.
Trump was declared the winner in Florida, however the president was locked in tight races with Biden in other battleground states.
FOX 12 political analyst John Horvick said Tuesday, regarding the presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, "There is zero chance we’ll know who the winner is tonight."
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.