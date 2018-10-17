VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A woman, who in 2017, fought off an attacker hiding in a Seattle park bathroom said she was assaulted again while running a Vancouver half-marathon.
Vancouver police on Sunday arrested 30-year-old Gerardo Martin Prado and charged him with fourth-degree assault.
Officers said he groped Kelly Herron while she was running a race along Southeast Columbia Way.
Herron said she was on mile 12 of Girlfriends Run for a Cure when a man approached her from the side of the path, acting strangely before he lunged at her and grabbed her bottom.
“I was a bit in shock and then he got this smug smile on his face and it infuriated me,” Herron said. “I just knew that this is how he gets his thrills and he is probably more aggressive and brazen, these types of crimes tend to escalate.”
Temporarily torn over what to do, Herron quickly decided to abandon a great race time to pursue her alleged attacker – chasing him backward down the race course.
“I just yelled, ‘assault, assault, assault,’ and I was sprinting,” Herron said. “I knew I wasn’t going to be able to catch him on foot, but one thing I do have is my voice —and it’s strong and it’s primal, and we all have that within us.”
Herron said when she was assaulted, the runners had already spread out and she was alone. She said as she chased the man, they both ran toward a spectator who jumped in to help and tackled the suspect.
Herron then decided to continue her race.
Unsettling as it was, Herron is no stranger to terrifying confrontations.
She made headlines back in 2017 when she was jogging in Seattle and used newly-learned self-defense skills to fight off a man who attacked her by hiding in the women’s restroom in a park.
Police said the man beat Herron as he tried to rape her. They struggled as she fought back and screamed at him, ultimately trapping him in a stall and getting away.
After the attack, Herron retraced the bathroom encounter with a Seattle reporter.
In March, her attacker, Gary Steiner, was convicted of second-degree assault with sexual motivation.
“I felt more prepared this time as far as what to do,” Herron said of the recent groping. “One of the things I always tell people is to trust your instincts.”
Herron, who is undeniably a tough woman with a passion for advocacy, said she’s heard comments that she’s unlucky to have two bad experiences while jogging.
“It’s not how I see it,” Herron said. “I think this kind of violence and assault happens to women all the time. It’s certainly not the first time I’ve been groped — it’s the first time I’ve reported it — and there was a split second when I thought, how irritating – should I just finish? Or do I pursue it?”
In her quick decision to chase her alleged groper down, Herron said she did it to prevent future attacks and because she knew it was the right thing to do.
She shared her story with FOX 12 because she wants to inspire other women to report assaults, no matter how big or small.
“As a runner-safety advocate and someone who encourages women to report these things and fight back, I knew that was what I had to do,” Herron said.
Prado pleaded not guilty in Clark County court on Monday. His judge said he’d reported that he took medication for schizophrenia. A mental health evaluation was ordered for Prado and he’ll be back in court in December.
