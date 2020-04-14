PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Trail Blazers’ Rodney Hood misses basketball, but says he loves the extra time with his kids.
Hood, who tore his Achilles in December, was months ahead of his teammates in being away from the game.
“I miss the game like crazy,” Hood said.
A 'silver lining' for @rodneyhood in home quarantine (since his achilles injury in December) has been the extra time with his three kids (4-year-old and twins nearing 'the terrible twos') #RipCity pic.twitter.com/PZR3vnZJhw— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) April 14, 2020
Now, four months post-Achilles surgery, the Blazers guard wants to begin jogging by June. But even if the NBA returns to close out the season this summer, Hood is eyeing a fresh start to tipoff next year with his player option to remain in Rip City.
“I am just taking it slow like everyone else has to right now,” Hood said. “It’s kind of like we are going through the same thing a little bit in a weird way. I am a big nature guy from Mississippi, taking for granted just going outside and smelling the air. I know there is a lot of pollen outside right now but not taking those things for granted. Enjoying being human. A lot of times, we are in our jobs and we go day to day. We like a routine. Sometimes we become robots but now is a time you can reflect on how far you came, how far you have got to go, reflect on the time you have with your loved ones and just make sure you appreciate those times because they could be taken away from you and life is not promised forever.”
Hood says the extra time with his family, however, has been a silver lining in his rehabilitation.
“Being able to be with them and being able to watch them grow,” Hood said. “Sometimes it can be strenuous, because he is 4, and then my twins are about to enter their terrible twos next week, so they have been running me crazy but it’s fun to watch them grow, them get smarter, our relationship is growing every single day, so that has been the silver lining in everything that has been going on.”
