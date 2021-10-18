PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The FDA is expected to authorize the booster of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sometime this week.

Last week, the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Advisory Committee voted unanimously to recommend a booster dose for all recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine 18 and older at least two months after their initial shot.

“Sign me up as quickly as possible,” Kristen Labanske, who got the J&J vaccine in March, said.

She said she trusts the recommendations and will get the shot as soon as it’s made available.

“We are watching science in real time,” Labanske said. “They’re learning as we are learning and they’re being very open with what they tell us. I understand that it wasn’t available before and I also understand that they were trying to make sure everybody gets one at least.”

Madilyn Hofbauer was also inoculated in the spring.

“To me it makes sense,” she said. “When I got the single dose, I kind of went into expecting things to shake out and medicine evolves with time. I got the Johnson and Johnson with full faith that it would help protect me for the time being.”

She said she originally wanted to get Pfizer or Moderna, but the Johnson & Johsnon was the only one available at the time.

"Knowing that all of the other vaccines are double dose it just I guess maybe part of me is like for it to be a true single, one and done ever, is I think would be kind of wishful thinking,” she said. “I honestly didn’t feel a lot of reservation, if anything I felt a little bit of relief for it, I guess in my mind it just kind of makes sense that as the virus evolves so do the means that we need to treat it."

FOX 12 reached out to the Oregon Health Authority about its plans for the boosters of both Johnson & Johnson and Moderna when they are approved and were provided with a statement:

We want to ask all eligible Oregonians who may be eligible for either the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson booster shots to be patient. A future booster appointment may not be immediately available, but those who are eligible will get one. The current vaccines will continue to protect vaccinated Oregonians from COVID-19, no matter what vaccination they receive.

After the FDA considers the committee’s recommendation, it will then move to the CDC’s advisers to consider it.