PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The newest approved COVID-19 vaccine is officially ready for arms in Oregon.
The first shipment of 34,400 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses have arrived in the state, Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen said on Wednesday.
Allen briefed the legislative COVID-19 subcommittee on where each single-shot Johnson & Johnson dose will go, telling lawmakers that the second shipment of the new vaccine won't come for another couple of weeks.
"What we're going to do with this one-time allocation is basically put it in a variety of settings," Allen said.
The OHA is allocating 5,000 of the doses to the OHSU mass drive-through clinic at the airport, and sending another combined 14,000 to county health authorities to focus on adult foster homes, in-home seniors, jails and other hard-to-reach populations, with each of the 36 counties getting at least 100 doses.
Allen said the remaining 15,000+ doses will go to Bi-Mart and Walmart pharmacies as part of the state's pharmacy program.
Pharmacies participating in the federal retail pharmacy program will also be receiving doses in addition to the Pfizer and Moderna allotments.
"Bi-Mart should start being able to administer those doses really soon, potentially as soon as tomorrow," Allen said.
But FOX 12 found that Bi-Mart hadn't set up its online registration system yet. When you click on "COVID-19 Vaccine," the website takes you to a page that says, "Bi-Mart pharmacy is working with your State's Health Department to become a COVID-19 vaccine provider. At this time, we are unable to provide specific information on COVID-19 vaccine availability, your eligibility, or scheduling."
Safeway and Albertsons sent FOX 12 the following statement about being able to administer Johnson & Johnson vaccines by Friday:
"As a participant in the federal pharmacy program, Safeway and Albertsons pharmacies have begun receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week in Oregon and Washington. These doses are in addition to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines we are already receiving. We are anticipating at least 200 appointments per pharmacy in total will be available online to schedule beginning this Thursday at 5 p.m., with appointments beginning Friday. We have updated our online scheduling tool to ensure patients are aware of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine availability when they register for an appointment. Patients are able to choose which vaccine they prefer, in conjunction with what supplies are available at each location."
The Oregon Health Authority says not every provider will be able to let its patients choose which vaccine they prefer.
Allen also mentioned that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is more like the Moderna vaccine in that it doesn't require ultra-cold storage, pointing out that the Pfizer doses might be better suited to mass vaccination sites because of how many come shipped together at one time, in addition to the trickier handling.
"You can handle it in volume, you know you're going to be able to use a lot of it in that kind of a circumstance, you'll have the pharmacy operations that are necessary for thawing and mixing and then measuring time and all those kinds of things," Allen said.
Allen said it's too early to know exactly when the second shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be coming or how many Oregon will get.
